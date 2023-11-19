Sunday's game between the Yale Bulldogs (3-2) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-3) at Avenir Centre has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-61, heavily favoring Yale to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Gardner-Webb vs. Yale Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Moncton, New Brunswick Venue: Avenir Centre

Gardner-Webb vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Yale 78, Gardner-Webb 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Yale

Computer Predicted Spread: Yale (-17.0)

Yale (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Gardner-Webb is 3-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Yale's 2-1-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Runnin' Bulldogs are 1-3-0 and the Bulldogs are 2-1-0.

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 68.4 points per game (284th in college basketball) and giving up 68.2 (152nd in college basketball).

Gardner-Webb wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It is collecting 35.2 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6 per contest.

Gardner-Webb makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (4.6).

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 88.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 266th in college basketball, and the 88.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 207th in college basketball.

Gardner-Webb and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Runnin' Bulldogs commit 11.0 per game (123rd in college basketball) and force 10.8 (277th in college basketball action).

