The East Carolina Pirates (2-1) and the Northeastern Huskies (1-2) meet in a matchup with no set line at Minges Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Carolina vs. Northeastern Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

East Carolina put together a 20-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 9-17-0 mark from Northeastern.

East Carolina vs. Northeastern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 68.8 134.1 70.5 142.2 140.3 Northeastern 65.3 134.1 71.7 142.2 135.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.8 points per game the Pirates put up were just 2.9 fewer points than the Huskies allowed (71.7).

East Carolina went 13-2 against the spread and 12-3 overall last season when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Carolina vs. Northeastern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 20-11-0 17-14-0 Northeastern 9-17-0 16-10-0

East Carolina vs. Northeastern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina Northeastern 10-6 Home Record 6-6 2-9 Away Record 3-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 63 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.