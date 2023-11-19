The East Carolina Pirates (2-1) take the court against the Northeastern Huskies (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. Northeastern matchup.

East Carolina vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. Northeastern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Northeastern Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-8.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Carolina vs. Northeastern Betting Trends (2022-23)

East Carolina covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 17 Pirates games last season hit the over.

Northeastern went 9-17-0 ATS last year.

A total of 16 of the Huskies' games last year went over the point total.

