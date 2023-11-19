Sunday's game that pits the Stanford Cardinal (3-0) against the Duke Blue Devils (3-1) at Maples Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-57 in favor of Stanford, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Blue Devils' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 69-62 loss to Davidson.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 76, Duke 57

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Devils outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game last season with a +415 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) and allowed 51 per outing (second in college basketball).

In ACC action, Duke averaged 3.4 fewer points (60.2) than overall (63.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Blue Devils scored 68.1 points per game last season, 4.6 more than they averaged away (63.5).

Duke allowed more points at home (50.9 per game) than away (50.2) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.