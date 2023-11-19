Duke vs. Stanford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 19
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the Stanford Cardinal (3-0) against the Duke Blue Devils (3-1) at Maples Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-57 in favor of Stanford, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.
The Blue Devils' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 69-62 loss to Davidson.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke vs. Stanford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stanford 76, Duke 57
Other ACC Predictions
- Southern vs Miami (FL)
- Elon vs North Carolina
- BYU vs Wake Forest
- Florida State vs Florida
- Illinois vs Notre Dame
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Duke Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Blue Devils outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game last season with a +415 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) and allowed 51 per outing (second in college basketball).
- In ACC action, Duke averaged 3.4 fewer points (60.2) than overall (63.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Blue Devils scored 68.1 points per game last season, 4.6 more than they averaged away (63.5).
- Duke allowed more points at home (50.9 per game) than away (50.2) last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.