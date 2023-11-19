The Charlotte 49ers (2-1) and the George Mason Patriots (3-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charlotte vs. George Mason Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte covered 17 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Charlotte's .567 ATS win percentage (17-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than George Mason's .500 mark (15-15-0 ATS Record).

Charlotte vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 66.9 135.6 62.6 129.9 129.3 George Mason 68.7 135.6 67.3 129.9 137.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

Last year, the 49ers scored 66.9 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 67.3 the Patriots gave up.

When Charlotte scored more than 67.3 points last season, it went 13-3 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Charlotte vs. George Mason Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0 George Mason 15-15-0 11-19-0

Charlotte vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte George Mason 11-4 Home Record 14-2 5-8 Away Record 4-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.