Sunday's contest between the George Mason Patriots (3-0) and Charlotte 49ers (2-1) squaring off at Flagler Gymnasium has a projected final score of 67-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Patriots, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Charlotte vs. George Mason Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

Charlotte vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 67, Charlotte 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. George Mason

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-5.0)

George Mason (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 129.3

Charlotte Performance Insights

Charlotte was 300th in the nation in points scored (66.9 per game) and 18th-best in points allowed (62.6) last season.

On the boards, the 49ers were eighth-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.7 per game) last year. They were 31st in rebounds allowed (28.3 per game).

Last season Charlotte was ranked 179th in the nation in assists with 13.0 per game.

Beyond the arc, the 49ers were 92nd in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.1) last year. They were 22nd-best in 3-point percentage at 37.7%.

Charlotte was 128th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.8 per game) and 194th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.9%) last year.

The 49ers attempted 41.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 32.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 58.8% of their shots, with 67.1% of their makes coming from there.

