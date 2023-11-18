The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) and the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) play in a matchup with no set line at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop Betting Records & Stats

Winthrop won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

IUPUI (17-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 20.1% more often than Winthrop (12-16-0) last season.

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 73.8 139.1 74.4 151.2 143.6 IUPUI 65.3 139.1 76.8 151.2 136.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eagles averaged 73.8 points per game, only three fewer points than the 76.8 the Jaguars allowed.

When Winthrop put up more than 76.8 points last season, it went 5-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 12-16-0 16-12-0 IUPUI 17-10-0 16-11-0

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop IUPUI 10-4 Home Record 4-9 4-11 Away Record 0-15 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 71 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.