The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) face the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
  • Winthrop went 12-3 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 335th.
  • Last year, the 73.8 points per game the Eagles averaged were just 3.0 fewer points than the Jaguars gave up (76.8).
  • Winthrop had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • Winthrop put up 76.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
  • The Eagles ceded 69.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.5 in road games.
  • At home, Winthrop drained 0.7 more treys per game (9.4) than in road games (8.7). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in away games (37.9%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Brevard W 98-44 Winthrop Coliseum
11/11/2023 Drexel L 74-72 Winthrop Coliseum
11/17/2023 Holy Cross W 89-51 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 IUPUI - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/19/2023 Elon - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/24/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

