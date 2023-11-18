SoCon foes meet when the VMI Keydets (4-6) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

VMI ranks 25th-worst in total offense (293.6 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 76th with 367.8 yards allowed per contest. Western Carolina's offense has been dominant, posting 510.5 total yards per contest (best) this season. On defense, it ranks 80th by allowing 373.1 total yards per game.

Below in this article, we will give all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Western Carolina vs. VMI Key Statistics

Western Carolina VMI 510.5 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.6 (101st) 373.1 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.8 (79th) 184.7 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.1 (103rd) 325.8 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (91st) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales leads Western Carolina with 2,781 yards on 202-of-306 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 195 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 52 carries.

Desmond Reid has carried the ball 115 times for 857 yards, with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 182 yards.

Branson Adams has run for 515 yards across 85 attempts, scoring three touchdowns. He's chipped in with 35 catches for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

Censere Lee has totaled 45 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 787 (78.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has eight touchdowns.

David White has 33 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 497 yards (49.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

AJ Colombo has racked up 403 reciving yards (40.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has recorded 1,222 yards (122.2 ypg) on 122-of-193 passing with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Hunter Rice, has carried the ball 149 times for 729 yards (72.9 per game), scoring 10 times.

Rashad Raymond has carried the ball 94 times for 364 yards (36.4 per game).

Aidan Twombly has hauled in 32 catches for 425 yards (42.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Chance Knox has caught 35 passes for 369 yards (36.9 yards per game) this year.

Isaiah Lemmond has compiled 30 catches for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed VMI or Western Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.