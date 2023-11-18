Western Carolina vs. McNeese: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) host the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) at Ramsey Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Western Carolina vs. McNeese Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Venue: Ramsey Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Western Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- Western Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Western Carolina sported a 16-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark of McNeese.
Western Carolina vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Western Carolina
|73.9
|143.1
|70.7
|146.1
|141.8
|McNeese
|69.2
|143.1
|75.4
|146.1
|143.3
Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Catamounts scored only 1.5 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Cowboys allowed (75.4).
- Western Carolina went 6-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.
Western Carolina vs. McNeese Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Western Carolina
|16-12-0
|12-15-0
|McNeese
|14-16-0
|15-15-0
Western Carolina vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Western Carolina
|McNeese
|9-5
|Home Record
|6-8
|6-9
|Away Record
|3-14
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-8-0
|78.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.3
|67.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.3
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
