The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) host the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) at Ramsey Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Western Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Western Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Western Carolina sported a 16-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark of McNeese.

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 73.9 143.1 70.7 146.1 141.8 McNeese 69.2 143.1 75.4 146.1 143.3

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the Catamounts scored only 1.5 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Cowboys allowed (75.4).

Western Carolina went 6-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 16-12-0 12-15-0 McNeese 14-16-0 15-15-0

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Carolina McNeese 9-5 Home Record 6-8 6-9 Away Record 3-14 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

