The Western Carolina Catamounts should come out on top in their matchup versus the VMI Keydets at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Western Carolina vs. VMI Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-18.7) 52 Western Carolina 35, VMI 17

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record last season.

Catamounts games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets covered just once in 11 games with a spread last season.

A total of five of Keydets games last season hit the over.

Catamounts vs. Keydets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed VMI 14 25 16.5 18 12.3 29.7 Western Carolina 38.9 27.8 44 21.8 33.8 33.8

