How to Watch Western Carolina vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) host the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Catamounts are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cowboys, winners of four in a row.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Carolina vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (47%).
- In games Western Carolina shot better than 47% from the field, it went 11-0 overall.
- The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cowboys finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Catamounts scored just 1.5 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Cowboys allowed (75.4).
- Western Carolina had an 11-2 record last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Western Carolina fared better at home last year, scoring 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game in road games.
- The Catamounts surrendered 65.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.3).
- Western Carolina sunk 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 6.2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.4 threes per game, 31% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Dalton State
|W 106-65
|Ramsey Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 71-61
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 66-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.