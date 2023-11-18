AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 12, which includes seven games involving schools from the AAC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the column below.
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPNews (Live stream on Fubo)
|SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Temple Owls at UAB Blazers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Texas Mean Green at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
