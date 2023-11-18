The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) are a massive 24.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6). A 46.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Notre Dame owns the 45th-ranked offense this year (418 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking seventh-best with just 279.8 yards allowed per game. Wake Forest is accumulating 330.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 372.2 total yards per contest (65th-ranked).

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Notre Dame vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -24.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Wake Forest Recent Performance

Offensively, the Demon Deacons are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 257.7 yards per game (-117-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 384.7 (82nd-ranked).

The Demon Deacons are -104-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (14.3 per game) and -41-worst in points allowed (30.3).

Wake Forest is -77-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (159.7 per game), and 94th in passing yards conceded (193).

The Demon Deacons are gaining 98 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-82-worst in college football), and conceding 191.7 per game (-68-worst).

The Demon Deacons have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Wake Forest has hit the over twice.

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Wake Forest hase hit the over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

Wake Forest has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Wake Forest has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1200 odds on them winning this game.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has recored 1,539 passing yards, or 153.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.4% of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 12.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Demond Claiborne, has carried the ball 137 times for 586 yards (58.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has taken 94 carries and totaled 447 yards.

Jahmal Banks has totaled 47 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 528 (52.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 78 times and has three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has put up a 472-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 56 targets.

Ke'Shawn Williams has racked up 362 reciving yards (36.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Jasheen Davis has racked up seven sacks to lead the team, while also recording eight TFL and 36 tackles.

Wake Forest's leading tackler, Dylan Hazen, has 60 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year.

DaShawn Jones leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 35 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

