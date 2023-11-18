Saturday's game at George Q. Cannon Activities Center has the BYU Cougars (3-0) squaring off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) at 10:30 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 66-53 victory, heavily favoring BYU.

The Demon Deacons lost their most recent outing 56-51 against N.C. A&T on Wednesday.

Wake Forest vs. BYU Game Info

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii

Wake Forest vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 66, Wake Forest 53

Wake Forest Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demon Deacons scored 59.9 points per game last season (277th in college basketball) and conceded 60.1 (71st in college basketball) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

Wake Forest posted 55.4 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 4.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (59.9).

The Demon Deacons averaged 64.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 54.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.7 points per contest.

Wake Forest ceded 55.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.9 when playing on the road.

