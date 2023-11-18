The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) have an ACC matchup against the NC State Wolfpack (7-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. NC State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Virginia Tech 24, NC State 23

Virginia Tech 24, NC State 23 Virginia Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

The Hokies have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

NC State has been an underdog in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

This season, the Wolfpack have won two of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hokies a 59.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: NC State (+2.5)



NC State (+2.5) Virginia Tech has played eight games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Hokies have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

NC State owns a record of 4-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 41.5 points five times this season.

In the NC State's 10 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 41.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 50.8 points per game, 9.3 points more than the point total of 41.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 48.5 48.0 Implied Total AVG 28.3 27.3 29.3 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 47.9 45.3 Implied Total AVG 26.8 27.2 26.3 ATS Record 4-4-1 3-1-1 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-2 0-1

