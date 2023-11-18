Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are five games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Nicholls Colonels versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Furman Paladins
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Northern Kentucky Norse
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nicholls Colonels at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at McNeese Cowgirls
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Southern Miss Eagles at North Alabama Lions
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
