The Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho included, will play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Aho intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Sebastian Aho vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Aho has averaged 16:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Aho has a goal in four of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Aho has a point in nine games this year (out of 13), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 13 games this year, Aho has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Aho having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 13 Games 4 13 Points 3 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

