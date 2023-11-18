The Fairfield Stags (0-2) face the Queens Royals (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Queens vs. Fairfield Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fairfield Top Players (2022-23)

Supreme Cook: 13.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Caleb Fields: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Allan Jeanne-Rose: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

TJ Long: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jalen Leach: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Queens vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairfield Rank Fairfield AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 334th 64.9 Points Scored 77.7 41st 61st 66 Points Allowed 74.6 305th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 34.8 35th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 329th 5.7 3pt Made 9.2 25th 360th 9.5 Assists 13.8 117th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

