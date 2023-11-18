The Queens Royals (1-2) play the Fairfield Stags (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on FloHoops.

Queens vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FloHoops

Queens Stats Insights

The Royals made 44.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Stags allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Queens shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 12-4 overall.

The Royals were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Stags ranked 241st.

Last year, the Royals put up 11.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Stags gave up (66.0).

Queens had a 17-9 record last season when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

Queens averaged 86.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 14.0 more points than it averaged on the road (72.2).

The Royals ceded 77.4 points per game in home games, compared to 74.9 when playing on the road.

Queens drained 9.8 treys per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.7 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (9.1 threes per game, 35.0% three-point percentage).

