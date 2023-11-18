How to Watch Queens vs. Fairfield on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Queens Royals (1-2) play the Fairfield Stags (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on FloHoops.
Queens vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Queens Stats Insights
- The Royals made 44.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Stags allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Queens shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 12-4 overall.
- The Royals were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Stags ranked 241st.
- Last year, the Royals put up 11.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Stags gave up (66.0).
- Queens had a 17-9 record last season when scoring more than 66.0 points.
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- Queens averaged 86.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 14.0 more points than it averaged on the road (72.2).
- The Royals ceded 77.4 points per game in home games, compared to 74.9 when playing on the road.
- Queens drained 9.8 treys per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.7 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (9.1 threes per game, 35.0% three-point percentage).
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 89-73
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 91-68
|Banterra Center
|11/14/2023
|High Point
|W 74-72
|Curry Arena
|11/18/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/22/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Curry Arena
