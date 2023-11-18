How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Elon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
North Carolina vs. Elon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels gave up to opponents.
- When Elon gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 9-10.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 5.2 more points than the Phoenix allowed (63.7).
- North Carolina went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- The Tar Heels shot 41.6% from the field last season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
- The Phoenix's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (36.8%).
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 102-49
|Carmichael Arena
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|W 74-70
|Carmichael Arena
|11/15/2023
|Hampton
|W 62-32
|Carmichael Arena
|11/18/2023
|Elon
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
