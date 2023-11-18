The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. Elon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels gave up to opponents.

When Elon gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 9-10.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 5.2 more points than the Phoenix allowed (63.7).

North Carolina went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 63.7 points.

The Tar Heels shot 41.6% from the field last season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.

The Phoenix's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (36.8%).

North Carolina Schedule