The Clemson Tigers (6-4) host an ACC clash against the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson has the 50th-ranked offense this season (408.3 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking sixth-best with just 272.3 yards allowed per game. North Carolina's offense has been consistently moving the chains, accumulating 520.6 total yards per contest (third-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 83rd by allowing 389.2 total yards per game.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Clemson Key Statistics

North Carolina Clemson 520.6 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.3 (54th) 389.2 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.3 (5th) 198.7 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.7 (50th) 321.9 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.6 (58th) 8 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (103rd) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,145 yards (314.5 ypg) while completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 276 yards with eight touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 206 times for 1,236 yards, with 13 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown.

British Brooks has taken 67 carries and totaled 311 yards with two touchdowns.

Devontez Walker has registered 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 600 (60 yards per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has six touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has put up a 536-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 33 passes on 48 targets.

Bryson Nesbit has racked up 508 reciving yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has compiled 2,261 yards (226.1 ypg) on 224-of-354 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Phil Mafah has 721 rushing yards on 126 carries with eight touchdowns.

This season, Will Shipley has carried the ball 123 times for 592 yards (59.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' leads his squad with 510 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 64 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 445 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool's 37 grabs have turned into 384 yards and four touchdowns.

