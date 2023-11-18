Saturday's contest features the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and the Elon Phoenix (1-2) clashing at Carmichael Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-59 win for heavily favored North Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Tar Heels took care of business in their most recent matchup 62-32 against Hampton on Wednesday.

North Carolina vs. Elon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 71, Elon 59

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tar Heels outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season (posting 68.9 points per game, 101st in college basketball, and giving up 59.8 per contest, 63rd in college basketball) and had a +301 scoring differential.

Offensively, North Carolina tallied 64.5 points per game last season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (68.9 points per game) was 4.4 PPG higher.

The Tar Heels posted 73.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.

Defensively North Carolina played better at home last year, surrendering 54.1 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.

