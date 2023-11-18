The Week 12 college football lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers that should be of interest to fans in North Carolina.

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Navy (-2.5)

Western Carolina Catamounts at VMI Keydets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Truist Stadium

Truist Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Ernest W. Spangler Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Hampton Pirates at Elon Phoenix

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Rhodes Stadium

Rhodes Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 18 James Madison Dukes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: James Madison (-9.5)

Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Rice (-2.5)

Delaware State Hornets at North Carolina Central Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Duke (-3)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-24.5)

No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)

NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)

Dayton Flyers at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Richardson Stadium

Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

