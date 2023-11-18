In the game between the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, November 18 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (59.5) Clemson 33, North Carolina 24

Week 12 ACC Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Tar Heels.

So far this year, the Tar Heels have compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Out of the Tar Heels' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

North Carolina's games this year have averaged a total that is the same as the point total in this matchup.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Against the spread, the Tigers are 4-5-0 this year.

In games it has played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Clemson has an ATS record of 2-3.

The Tigers have played nine games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 9.0 higher than the average total in Clemson games this season.

Tar Heels vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 30.3 21.2 38.0 19.7 18.8 23.5 North Carolina 39.9 25.5 40.7 24.0 41.5 35.0

