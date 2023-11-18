North Carolina Central vs. Longwood November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (0-1) play the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Longwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|139th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|14.8
|348th
