MEAC foes match up when the North Carolina Central Eagles (8-2) and the Delaware State Hornets (1-9) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

North Carolina Central ranks 82nd in scoring defense this year (28.2 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FCS with 34.8 points per game. Delaware State ranks 15th-worst in total yards per game (280.8), but it has been better defensively, ranking 83rd in the FCS with 376.5 total yards allowed per contest.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

North Carolina Central Delaware State 346.7 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.8 (111th) 330.7 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.5 (86th) 152.0 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.0 (121st) 194.7 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.8 (87th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has been a dual threat for North Carolina Central so far this season. He has 1,529 passing yards, completing 58.2% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 544 yards (54.4 ypg) on 94 carries with 14 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 134 times for 602 yards (60.2 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 22 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Smith has hauled in 32 receptions for 452 yards (45.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Quentin McCall has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 27.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Joaquin Davis has a total of 276 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has thrown for 1,373 yards on 105-of-171 passing with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 212 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Marquis Gillis, has carried the ball 129 times for 599 yards (59.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Nyghee Lolley leads his squad with 297 receiving yards on 28 receptions with two touchdowns.

EJ Core has 23 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 292 yards (29.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Rahkeem Smith's 15 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 283 yards (28.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

