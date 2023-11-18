The Longwood Lancers (2-1) take the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Lancers had given up to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Last season, North Carolina Central had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Lancers ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 109th.
  • The Eagles' 75.6 points per game last year were 9.4 more points than the 66.2 the Lancers allowed.
  • When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, North Carolina Central went 14-7.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

  • North Carolina Central scored more points at home (82.4 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 59.7 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).
  • At home, North Carolina Central made 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). North Carolina Central's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than on the road (34.0%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 107-54 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/12/2023 @ Georgia L 64-54 Stegeman Coliseum
11/14/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 113-50 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/18/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/20/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

