How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (2-1) take the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Lancers had given up to their opponents (43.5%).
- Last season, North Carolina Central had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Lancers ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 109th.
- The Eagles' 75.6 points per game last year were 9.4 more points than the 66.2 the Lancers allowed.
- When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, North Carolina Central went 14-7.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison
- North Carolina Central scored more points at home (82.4 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
- At home, the Eagles allowed 59.7 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).
- At home, North Carolina Central made 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). North Carolina Central's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than on the road (34.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 107-54
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 64-54
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 113-50
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.