The North Carolina Central Eagles are expected to come out on top in their game against the Delaware State Hornets at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-32.6) 57.2 North Carolina Central 45, Delaware State 12

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Eagles games went over the point total.

Delaware State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of five of Hornets games last season went over the point total.

Eagles vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina Central 34.8 28.2 49.0 30.3 21.4 31.6 Delaware State 18.4 36.0 19.4 25.6 17.4 46.4

