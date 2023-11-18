NC State vs. Virginia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A pair of ACC teams meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) face off against the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. NC State matchup.
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-2.5)
|43.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-2.5)
|44.5
|-137
|+114
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- NC State has compiled a 4-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
- Virginia Tech has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Hokies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
