NC A&T vs. Campbell Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Campbell Fighting Camels and North Carolina A&T Aggies match up at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Fighting Camels. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
NC A&T vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Campbell (-5.6)
|55.8
|Campbell 31, NC A&T 25
NC A&T Betting Info (2023)
- The Aggies are winless against the spread this year.
- The Aggies have seen three of its four games hit the over.
Campbell Betting Info (2023)
- The Fighting Camels are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Out of theFighting Camels' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).
Aggies vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|NC A&T
|16.3
|30.8
|18
|35.5
|15.2
|27.7
|Campbell
|28.8
|35.2
|22.3
|33.8
|33.2
|36.2
