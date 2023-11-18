North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaston Christian School at United Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.