For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jesperi Kotkaniemi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

Kotkaniemi has scored in six of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

On the power play, Kotkaniemi has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 16.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:04 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:07 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:35 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 17:14 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

