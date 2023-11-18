Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 18?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jesperi Kotkaniemi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Kotkaniemi stats and insights
- Kotkaniemi has scored in six of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- On the power play, Kotkaniemi has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 16.2% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Kotkaniemi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|13:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|11:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-0
Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
