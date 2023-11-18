The Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) are favorites when they welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT. The Hurricanes are -165 on the moneyline to win, while the Penguins have +140 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has played eight games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Hurricanes are 9-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This season the Penguins have three wins in the four games in which they've been an underdog.

Carolina is 6-2 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has not played a game with longer moneyline odds than +140.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 2-7 2-8-0 6.3 2.40 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.40 2.10 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 5-4-1 6.6 3.70 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.70 2.60 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.