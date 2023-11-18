You can see player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, LaMelo Ball and other players on the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets heading into their matchup at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -102)

Ball's 14.3 points per game are 12.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 6.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Ball averages 9.0 assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Ball, at 2.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -164) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 13.7 points Randle has scored per game this season is 9.8 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (23.5).

He has collected 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (9.5).

Randle's season-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Randle's 2.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

Saturday's over/under for Jalen Brunson is 25.5. That's 5.5 more than his season average.

He grabs 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Brunson's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Saturday's over/under.

His 4.0 made three-pointers average is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.