The Colgate Raiders (1-2) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) meet at Avenir Centre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Moncton, New Brunswick Venue: Avenir Centre

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

In Gardner-Webb's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

The Runnin' Bulldogs had 13 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.

Colgate's .500 ATS win percentage (16-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Gardner-Webb's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colgate 78.1 148.8 69.3 134.8 144.1 Gardner-Webb 70.7 148.8 65.5 134.8 133.2

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were just 1.4 more points than the 69.3 the Raiders allowed.

Gardner-Webb went 5-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall when it scored more than 69.3 points last season.

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colgate 16-16-0 18-14-0 Gardner-Webb 13-15-0 14-14-0

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colgate Gardner-Webb 14-2 Home Record 8-5 11-4 Away Record 6-10 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

