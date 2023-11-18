The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (6-4) hit the road for a Big South clash against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium.

Gardner-Webb is putting up 332.7 yards per game on offense (83rd in the FCS), and rank 58th on defense, yielding 346.5 yards allowed per game. Charleston Southern has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 19th-worst in the FCS with 16.6 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, giving up 28.7 points per contest (84th-ranked).

Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Charleston Southern 332.7 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.9 (123rd) 346.5 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.9 (98th) 149 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.1 (110th) 183.7 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.8 (118th) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has 938 passing yards for Gardner-Webb, completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Narii Gaither, has carried the ball 125 times for 602 yards (60.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 257 receiving yards on 25 catches with four touchdowns through the air.

Jayden Brown has been handed the ball 99 times this year and racked up 489 yards (48.9 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also contributed in the passing game with 14 grabs for 244 yards and five touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd's team-leading 332 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 36 targets) with one touchdown.

Karim Page has put together a 321-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes on 38 targets.

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne leads Charleston Southern with 777 yards on 61-of-123 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TJ Ruff, has carried the ball 137 times for 593 yards (59.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

JD Moore has taken 63 carries and totaled 267 yards with one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas has racked up 359 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Noah Jennings has 21 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 352 yards (35.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaden Scott's 12 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 147 yards and one touchdown.

