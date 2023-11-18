Saturday's contest features the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) and the Colgate Raiders (1-2) clashing at Avenir Centre (on November 18) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 win for Gardner-Webb.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Moncton, New Brunswick Venue: Avenir Centre

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 73, Colgate 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate

Computer Predicted Spread: Gardner-Webb (-7.5)

Gardner-Webb (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

Gardner-Webb ranked 198th in college basketball last year with 70.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 48th with 65.5 points allowed per game.

Last season the Runnin' Bulldogs pulled down 32.5 boards per game (126th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 28.7 rebounds per contest (43rd-ranked).

Gardner-Webb averaged 12.8 assists per game, which ranked them 193rd in the country.

Last season the Runnin' Bulldogs averaged 12.5 turnovers per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.3 turnovers per contest (78th-ranked).

The Runnin' Bulldogs sank 6.3 threes per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 33.7% shooting percentage (204th-ranked) from downtown.

Gardner-Webb gave up 6.7 three-pointers per game (111th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.7% (178th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Gardner-Webb took 66.6% two-pointers and 33.4% threes last year. Of the team's buckets, 75.9% were two-pointers and 24.1% were three-pointers.

