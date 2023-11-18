The Colgate Raiders (1-2) square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Raiders allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • Gardner-Webb went 13-3 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders finished 309th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs put up only 1.4 more points per game last year (70.7) than the Raiders allowed (69.3).
  • Gardner-Webb went 10-3 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Gardner-Webb scored 78.9 points per game last season, 14.9 more than it averaged on the road (64.0).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs conceded more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (64.8) last season.
  • At home, Gardner-Webb knocked down 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Arkansas L 86-68 Bud Walton Arena
11/12/2023 @ Baylor L 77-62 Ferrell Center
11/17/2023 Weber State W 62-61 Avenir Centre
11/18/2023 Colgate - Avenir Centre
11/19/2023 Yale - Avenir Centre
11/25/2023 Limestone - Paul Porter Arena

