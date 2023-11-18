The Colgate Raiders (1-2) square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick

Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Raiders allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Gardner-Webb went 13-3 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders finished 309th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up only 1.4 more points per game last year (70.7) than the Raiders allowed (69.3).

Gardner-Webb went 10-3 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

At home, Gardner-Webb scored 78.9 points per game last season, 14.9 more than it averaged on the road (64.0).

The Runnin' Bulldogs conceded more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (64.8) last season.

At home, Gardner-Webb knocked down 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule