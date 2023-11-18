How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Colgate Raiders (1-2) square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Raiders allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Gardner-Webb went 13-3 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders finished 309th.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up only 1.4 more points per game last year (70.7) than the Raiders allowed (69.3).
- Gardner-Webb went 10-3 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Gardner-Webb scored 78.9 points per game last season, 14.9 more than it averaged on the road (64.0).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs conceded more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (64.8) last season.
- At home, Gardner-Webb knocked down 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 86-68
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 77-62
|Ferrell Center
|11/17/2023
|Weber State
|W 62-61
|Avenir Centre
|11/18/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Avenir Centre
|11/19/2023
|Yale
|-
|Avenir Centre
|11/25/2023
|Limestone
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
