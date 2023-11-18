Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Forsyth County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Davidson High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18

9:00 AM ET on November 18 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Lexington Senior High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18

10:00 AM ET on November 18 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington Senior High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18

12:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkland High School at Southern Guilford High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Central Davidson High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18

2:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18

3:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop McGuinness High School at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18

4:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Forsyth High School at Southern Guilford High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18

4:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at East Forsyth High School