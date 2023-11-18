North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 18
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Forsyth County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Davidson High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Lexington Senior High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Senior High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at Southern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop McGuinness High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Forsyth High School at Southern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
