The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Elon vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.
  • When Elon allowed fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 9-10.
  • Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Tar Heels put up were 5.2 more points than the Phoenix allowed (63.7).
  • North Carolina went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • The Tar Heels shot 41.6% from the field last season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
  • The Phoenix's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (36.8%).

Elon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 East Carolina L 68-37 Schar Center
11/11/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 90-69 Paul Porter Arena
11/15/2023 @ NC State L 90-35 Reynolds Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
11/22/2023 Bradley - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/23/2023 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center

