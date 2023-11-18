The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) and the Elon Phoenix (2-2) meet at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Elon vs. Holy Cross Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

In Elon's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

The Phoenix covered the spread 10 times in 32 games last year.

Holy Cross had more success against the spread than Elon last year, sporting an ATS record of 14-14-0, as opposed to the 10-16-0 mark of the Phoenix.

Elon vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Holy Cross 66.8 132.2 72.6 144.2 137.4 Elon 65.4 132.2 71.6 144.2 139.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

The Phoenix put up an average of 65.4 points per game last year, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Crusaders gave up.

When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, Elon went 1-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Elon vs. Holy Cross Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Holy Cross 14-14-0 18-10-0 Elon 10-16-0 8-18-0

Elon vs. Holy Cross Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Holy Cross Elon 6-9 Home Record 5-9 4-11 Away Record 3-12 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.