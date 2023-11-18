The Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) meet the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Elon vs. Holy Cross Game Information

Elon Top Players (2022-23)

Sean Halloran: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Elon vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Holy Cross Rank Holy Cross AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank 306th 66.8 Points Scored 65.4 326th 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 71.6 227th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 30.1 270th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 230th 12.4 Assists 12.2 249th 200th 12 Turnovers 11.7 160th

