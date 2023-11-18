The Elon Phoenix (5-5) hit the road for a CAA clash against the Hampton Pirates (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium.

Elon is totaling 321.5 yards per game offensively this year (91st in the FCS), and is giving up 387.2 yards per game (91st) on the defensive side of the ball. With 375.9 total yards per game on offense, Hampton ranks 45th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 99th, allowing 401.0 total yards per game.

Elon vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Elon vs. Hampton Key Statistics

Elon Hampton 321.5 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.9 (45th) 387.2 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.0 (100th) 123.0 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.8 (5th) 198.5 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.1 (112th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has thrown for 1,654 yards (165.4 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 58.1% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jalen Hampton has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 814 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Wayne Dixie has been handed the ball 37 times this year and racked up 136 yards (13.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Chandler Brayboy has hauled in 29 catches for 529 yards (52.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jordan Bonner has caught 39 passes while averaging 51.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Johncarlos Miller has been the target of 24 passes and compiled 23 grabs for 394 yards, an average of 39.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has 1,368 passing yards, or 136.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.6% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 57.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner eight times.

Elijah Burris has carried the ball 96 times for 778 yards, with six touchdowns.

Darran Butts has run for 656 yards across 107 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Romon Copeland's 421 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 25 receptions on 30 targets with two touchdowns.

Paul Woods has caught 23 passes and compiled 268 receiving yards (26.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Dorrian Moultrie's 22 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 200 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

