Saturday's contest that pits the Elon Phoenix (2-2) against the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-71 in favor of Elon, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Elon vs. Holy Cross Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Elon vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 82, Holy Cross 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. Holy Cross

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-11.7)

Elon (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.1

Elon Performance Insights

With 65.4 points per game on offense, Elon ranked 326th in college basketball last year. On defense, it surrendered 71.6 points per contest, which ranked 227th in college basketball.

With 30.1 boards per game, the Phoenix were 270th in the nation. They ceded 32.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 288th in college basketball.

Last year Elon ranked 249th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.2 per game.

The Phoenix averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.8 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).

The Phoenix ranked 237th in the nation by sinking 6.8 threes per game, but they owned a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

Elon ceded 9.1 treys per game (12th-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 34.5% three-point percentage (235th-ranked) to its opponents.

Of the shots attempted by Elon last season, 59.8% of them were two-pointers (71.4% of the team's made baskets) and 40.2% were three-pointers (28.6%).

