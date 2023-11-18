How to Watch Elon vs. Holy Cross on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (2-2) take on the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Elon vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix shot 42.5% from the field last season, three percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Crusaders allowed to opponents.
- Elon went 5-5 when it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Crusaders finished 306th.
- Last year, the Phoenix recorded 7.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Crusaders allowed (72.6).
- Elon went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Elon Home & Away Comparison
- Elon averaged 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.8 more points than it averaged in away games (62.8).
- In home games, the Phoenix gave up 0.8 fewer points per game (70.3) than away from home (71.1).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Elon fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.1 threes per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 79-76
|Schar Center
|11/12/2023
|@ North Dakota
|L 85-68
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/17/2023
|IUPUI
|W 86-72
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/27/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Schar Center
