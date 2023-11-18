The Elon Phoenix (2-2) take on the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Elon vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix shot 42.5% from the field last season, three percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Crusaders allowed to opponents.

Elon went 5-5 when it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Crusaders finished 306th.

Last year, the Phoenix recorded 7.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Crusaders allowed (72.6).

Elon went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

Elon averaged 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.8 more points than it averaged in away games (62.8).

In home games, the Phoenix gave up 0.8 fewer points per game (70.3) than away from home (71.1).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Elon fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.1 threes per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Elon Upcoming Schedule