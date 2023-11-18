When the Elon Phoenix play the Hampton Pirates at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our computer model predicts the Phoenix will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Elon vs. Hampton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-16.9) 52.2 Elon 35, Hampton 18

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Phoenix games.

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

In Pirates games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Phoenix vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Elon 22.1 25 23 17.3 21.5 30.2 Hampton 24.2 33.8 17.8 32.6 27.7 36.7

