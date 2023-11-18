The Navy Midshipmen (4-5) will test their 11th-ranked rushing attack against the East Carolina Pirates (2-8), who have the No. 115 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Midshipmen are favored by only 2.5 points in the game. The total for this matchup has been set at 31.5 points.

Navy has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 16th-worst with 19.7 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 43rd in the FBS (21.4 points allowed per game). East Carolina has been sputtering on offense, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 18.1 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 23 points per contest (49th-ranked).

East Carolina vs. Navy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Navy vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Navy -2.5 -110 -110 31.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

East Carolina Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Pirates are accumulating 263.7 yards per game (-113-worst in college football) and conceding 351.7 (59th), placing them among the worst teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Pirates are scoring 19.7 points per game (-59-worst in college football) and allowing 20.3 per game (66th).

East Carolina is accumulating 167 passing yards per game in its past three games (-70-worst in the country), and conceding 253 per game (-67-worst).

In their past three games, the Pirates have run for 96.7 yards per game (-85-worst in college football) and allowed 98.7 on the ground (41st).

The Pirates are unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, East Carolina has hit the over once.

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

East Carolina games have gone over the point total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

This season, East Carolina has won one out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

East Carolina has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has thrown for 1,219 yards (121.9 yards per game) while completing 52.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris is his team's leading rusher with 107 carries for 341 yards, or 34.1 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Mason Garcia has been given 50 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell's 452 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 36 receptions on 65 targets with one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has put together a 421-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 38 passes on 68 targets.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 278 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) this season.

Chad Stephens has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up eight TFL and 32 tackles.

So far Julius Wood leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has racked up 68 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions this season.

