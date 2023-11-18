East Carolina vs. Navy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Navy Midshipmen (4-5) and their 11th-ranked rushing attack will play the East Carolina Pirates (2-8) and their 24th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Midshipmen are favored by just 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 32.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Navy vs. East Carolina matchup.
East Carolina vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNews
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
East Carolina vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Navy Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Navy (-2.5)
|32.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Navy (-2.5)
|32.5
|-140
|+116
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Colorado vs Washington State
East Carolina vs. Navy Betting Trends
- East Carolina has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- The Pirates have an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
- Navy is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Midshipmen have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.