The Navy Midshipmen (4-5) meet a fellow AAC foe when they host the East Carolina Pirates (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

While Navy's defense ranks 43rd with 21.4 points allowed per game, the Midshipmen have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking 16th-worst (19.7 points per game). East Carolina's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 18.1 points per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 49th with 23 points ceded per contest.

East Carolina vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNews

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

East Carolina vs. Navy Key Statistics

East Carolina Navy 270.9 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.2 (131st) 336 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.7 (26th) 108.1 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.4 (11th) 162.8 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.8 (132nd) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (6th) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn leads East Carolina with 1,219 yards on 123-of-234 passing with four touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has carried the ball 107 times for 341 yards, with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has run for 227 yards across 50 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has racked up 452 receiving yards on 36 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jaylen Johnson has 38 receptions (on 68 targets) for a total of 421 yards (42.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jsi Hatfield's 23 grabs (on 50 targets) have netted him 278 yards (27.8 ypg).

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has 522 pass yards for Navy, completing 53.3% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 171 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 56 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Alex Tecza has racked up 629 yards on 91 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Dabe Fofana has piled up 247 yards on 64 carries, scoring two times.

Eli Heidenreich's 267 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has registered 12 catches and four touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has caught 13 passes for 211 yards (23.4 yards per game) this year.

Nathan Kent has been the target of 12 passes and racked up four catches for 77 yards, an average of 8.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

